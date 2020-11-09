Ahead of Diwali, Commission for air quality reviews air quality scenario in NCR, identifies ten immediate measures

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, the members of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas met and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, actions taken by various agencies so far and further steps to be taken for improving the air quality.

The meeting took place as the air quality in the region is deteriorating over the past few weeks. The air quality in the region was recorded in the 'severe' category for the fifth consecutive day on Monday (November 9).

The Commission noted that future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders. However, at this stage, the Commission stressed the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules, guidelines, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on an emergency basis.

The Commission also felt that active public involvement is critical in the abatement of air pollution and identified the following major immediate measures:

1. Minimize use of personalized transport to the extent possible.

2. Restrict travel unless absolutely essential.

3. Encourage work from home.

4. Strict enforcement of laws and rules regarding dust control measures including at construction sites.

5. Strict enforcement to prevent the burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

6. Intensify water sprinkling particularly in dust prone areas.

7. Use of anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots, especially at construction sites.

8. Strict implementation of extant rules, Courts and Tribunal orders regarding stubble burning and use of firecrackers.

9. Seek co-operation from civil society and public-spirited citizens to report air pollution incidents on the Sameer App.

10. Encourage coal using industries in NCR to minimize the use of coal in the coming months.

Earlier in the day, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) decided to impose a ban on cracker sale till November 30 starting tonight.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, "The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc, as may be specified by the state concerned."

The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

The Delhi Police has also announced to suspend all licences issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital.

