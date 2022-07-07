NewsIndia
EID

Ahead of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visits Dargah Hazratbal, checks arrangements

Thousands of devotees throng the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on auspicious dates in the Islamic calendar who believe that it houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad’s beard, Moi-e-Muqqadas.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
  • LG Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the famous shrine of Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar
  • Manoj Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind
  • Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board was also present

Ahead of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visits Dargah Hazratbal, checks arrangements

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Eid- Adha, Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the famous shrine of Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar. According to the officials, Sinha inspected the plans for electricity, sanitation, and water supply, among other arrangements for the pilgrims who would offer Eid prayers at the venerated shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake.

While taking the stock of arrangements, Sinha interacted with the public and directed officials to make hassle-free services for the devotees. The LG was accompanied by the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials.

Thousands of devotees throng the Hazratbal shrine on auspicious dates in the Islamic calendar who believe that it houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad’s beard, Moi-e-Muqqadas.Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.

"Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, which teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT," the LG wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, on June 30, LG Manoj Sinha flagged off Amarnath Yatra. It holds a special place among the followers of Hinduism among others

