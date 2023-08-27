Ahead Of G20 Summit, Delhi Metro Stations Defaced With Pro-Khalistan Slogans

NEW DELHI: Fuelling security concerns ahead of the G20 Summit, which is set to be hosted in the national capital next month under India's presidency, suspected activists of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a front for the separatist Khalistan Group, defaced more than five Metro stations with pro-Khalistan slogans, an official said on Sunday.

In pictures shared by Delhi Police, slogans are seen inscribed on the walls of Metro stations, reading "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad". "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations which were defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans," an officer said.

"Suspected SFJ activists defaced multiple Metro stations in Delhi — from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh — with pro-Khalistan slogans,” the officer added. Confirming the defacement of Metro stations, they were pursuing necessary action in the matter, as per law. The defacement of the Metro stations comes at a time when the national capital is playing host to the B20 Summit India, 2023.

The three-day summit started on August 25 and will end on Sunday. The event has drawn over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries. As many as 18 heads of state are expected to attend the G20 summit in the national capital next month.

Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.