Ahead of Gurpurab on November 19, India considering to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

New Delhi: Ahead of Gurpurab on November 19, India is considering reopening Kartarpur Corridor, sources told Zee Media. The Corridor which provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at Holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, was closed in March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now likely to reopen on Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak.

The Gurudwara, notably, is considered to be one of the holiest places in Sikhism and is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

The 4.7-km-long corridor was opened with much fanfare in November 2019 on the occasion of Gurpurab.

Recently, several Punjabi leaders had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had requested him to open the corridor.

The development came amid India gradually opening up for international travellers as the number of daily COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

India on Monday had opened for foreign tourists after 20 months.​

