Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, AAP state women's wing chief, other leaders join BJP

After Aam Aadmi Party Himachal Pradesh President Anup Kesari, the head of the party’s women wing in the state, Mamata Thakur quit the party along with other leaders and joined the BJP on Monday.

New Delhi: After Aam Aadmi Party Himachal Pradesh President Anup Kesari, the head of the party’s women wing in the state, Mamata Thakur quit the party along with other leaders and joined the BJP on Monday.

Thakur joined the saffron party at its headquarters here in the presence of Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Party National General Secretary Arun Singh and Media Department co-head Sanjay Mayukh.

Who all quit?

Along with Thakur, the Vice President of the state’s AAP women's wing Sonia Bindal, State President of AAP industry wing, D.K. Tyagi and State Vice President of Social Media, Aashish Kumar quit Arvind Kejriwal’s party and joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the AAP, Anurag Thakur said that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will find it difficult to save his party`s organisation in Himachal Pradesh after Anup Kesari and others joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda last week.

Big blow for AAP

The exodus of AAP leaders soon after the party began the groundwork for the mission of Himachal Pradesh comes as a big blow to the Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

After the huge Punjab win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest the election from all the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

As part of its strategy to expand the electoral footprint in Himachal, the party would also be contesting the local body polls in Shimla this month

