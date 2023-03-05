Ahead Of Holi 2023, IMD Predicts Rain And Hailstorms Over These States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (March 4, 2023) predicted thundershowers and hailstorms over the large parts of western and central India in the next few days in the run-up to Holi. The weather office has forecast thundershowers and hailstorms till Wednesday due to two successive extra-tropical weather systems over the region. The festival of colours will be celebrated across the country on March 7 and 8.

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7," the IMD said in a statement.

According to the met department, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to witness light to moderate thunderstorms till March 8.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till March 8.

Western Himalayan Region is also likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall on Sunday.

The IMD said that isolated light or moderate thunderstorm activity is also likely over West Rajasthan till Sunday.

Strong surface winds with speeds between 20-30 kmph are very likely over the plains of northwest India during the next two days.

Ahead Of Holi 2023, Maximum Temperatures Forecast

The IMD said that there will be "no significant change" in maximum temperatures over Peninsular India during the next 5 days, except Coastal Karnataka, where maximum temperatures is likely to fall about 2 degrees celsius from March 5.

It also saif tha there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next two days and fall by about 2-3°C thereafter.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during the next five days," it added.