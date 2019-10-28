Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir visit, NSA Ajit Doval briefs EU panel on situation in Valley, Article 370

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met a 28-member European parliamentary panel and briefed the delegation members about Jammu and Kashmir. Doval's briefed the EU panel ahead of their visit to Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

During the briefing, NSA Doval highlighted several facts about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in order to counter a false narrative being built up by Pakistan. NSA Doval told the EU delegation that there are no restrictions on movement in Jammu and Kashmir and 100 per cent landline and mobile phones are functional in the region. He also stressed that there is no shortage of essential supplies and medical care is available. NSA Doval also told the panel that all hospitals in Kashmir Valley are functional.

He also told the EU panel that several efforts are being made by Pakistan-backed terror groups to create trouble in Kashmir Valley by targeting innocent civilians but the state government has ensured that things remain normal in the region.

Live TV

NSA Doval also gave the EU panel a historical perspective on Kashmir issue and explained to them how Article 370 helped in promoting secessionist activities in Kashmir. He also told them Article 370 was a hurdle in the application of progressive laws of Indian Union in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Monday, the EU delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Members of European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today. Prime Minister appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term," a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The EU delegation will undertake a visit to Kashmir on Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation prevailing in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.