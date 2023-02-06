topStoriesenglish2570013
Ahead of Karnataka Election 2023, Former CM HD Kumaraswamy's Shocking Claim About RSS-BJP Plan to Change Chief Minister

RSS is contemplating that Prahalad Joshi should be made the next CM of Karnataka after the elections, said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

DASARAHALLI: JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, has courted a row by saying that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is trying to impose Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, as the next chief minister of the state if the party wins the assembly elections which is scheduled to be held this year.

"RSS is contemplating that Prahalad Joshi should be made the next CM of Karnataka after the elections. Pralhad Joshi is not from the Brahmin community that belongs to Dakshin Karnataka, but He (Joshi) belongs to the Brahmin community which split the Sringeri Mutt," Kumaraswamy said here on Sunday.

Joshi is currently Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment.He made this statement in response to Joshi taking a swipe at the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatre, saying that a Navagraha Yatre should have been undertaken instead. Kumaraswamy said he even had the list of deputy CM probables. 

"A meeting of RSS leaders was held in Delhi where the party decided the next CM and Joshi will be the next Chief Minister. 8 names for deputy CMs have also been picked up by the party," HDK said. He said the voters should not fall prey to the machinations of RSS and false promises of the BJP.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru today where he will dedicate to the nation various developmental works.

