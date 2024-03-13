NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, A Name Change Game In Maharashtra

Maharashtra historical figures and places take center stage in the state government's renaming exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, A Name Change Game In Maharashtra

New Delhi: In a significant move in Maharashtra, state cabinet has approved the renaming of eight railway stations in Mumbai. This decision comes as a prelude to the upcoming elections, signaling a shift towards embracing local history and figures. The stations, which will now bear names that resonate with the city's cultural and historical identity, are as follows.

1. Curry Road will now welcome commuters as Lalbaug

2. Sandhurst Road transforms into Dongri

3. Marine Drive takes on the revered name of Mumba Devi

4. Charni Road will be known as Girgaon

5. Cotton Green changes to Kala Chowki

6. Dockyard Road adopts the name Mazgaon, and

7. King's Circle becomes Tirthankar Parshvanath

8. Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shetty

Ahmednagar District Renamed Too

In addition to these changes, the district of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra has also undergone a name change, now to be known as 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar', following the cabinet's approval. This renaming is part of a broader initiative that has previously seen Aurangabad rechristened as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children