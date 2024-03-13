Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, A Name Change Game In Maharashtra

New Delhi: In a significant move in Maharashtra, state cabinet has approved the renaming of eight railway stations in Mumbai. This decision comes as a prelude to the upcoming elections, signaling a shift towards embracing local history and figures. The stations, which will now bear names that resonate with the city's cultural and historical identity, are as follows.

1. Curry Road will now welcome commuters as Lalbaug

2. Sandhurst Road transforms into Dongri

3. Marine Drive takes on the revered name of Mumba Devi

4. Charni Road will be known as Girgaon

5. Cotton Green changes to Kala Chowki

6. Dockyard Road adopts the name Mazgaon, and

7. King's Circle becomes Tirthankar Parshvanath

8. Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shetty

Ahmednagar District Renamed Too

In addition to these changes, the district of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra has also undergone a name change, now to be known as 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar', following the cabinet's approval. This renaming is part of a broader initiative that has previously seen Aurangabad rechristened as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.