PUNE: The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Saturday formally launched the ambitious "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme for eligible women, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hinting at doubling the monthly stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if the alliance is voted to power in elections. More than 1 crore women are expected to benefit from this scheme whose launch coincided with Rakshabandhan festivities beginning Monday.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, facing a tough assembly polls battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in coming months, came up with the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, months after a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The scheme, modelled on the MP government's "Ladli Behna Yojana", provides monthly Rs 1,500 assistance to the married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

"If we receive your support, we can manage to give you more than Rs 3,000," Shinde said at the launch event marked by the display of pyrotechnics on a specially-created ramp-cum-walk way at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi area of Pune. The scheme was launched by the CM and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, who belong to BJP and NCP, respectively at the glittering event attended by women in large numbers.

Notably, the opposition parties from MVA, including Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have accused the state government of trying to buy women's votes and questioned the "paltry" allocation of Rs 1,500 per month. "If you give us the strength, the current amount of Rs 1,500 will become Rs 2,000. If we receive your support, we can give you more than Rs 3,000. They (MVA) are opposing this scheme, but Mahayti is standing with you," Shinde told the gathering of women.

Mahayuti allies believe the potential goodwill created by the cash transfer initiative will boost its poll prospects in Maharashtra. "Women are so happy with this scheme. Some vested interests tried to put a spanner in the scheme rollout, with some of them approaching the court," Shinde said. Shinde hit back at the MVA for dubbing the Rs 1,500 allocation grossly inadequate. The opposition bloc had assured an increase in the monthly cash transfer assistance if voted to power.

"The opposition will never realise the value of Rs 1,500. We are not born with a golden spoon in the mouth. Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power for 2.5 years. Did they give a single rupee to women? Don't worry, this scheme will continue," the chief minister added. Shinde, who became chief minister with the BJP's support in July 2022, also listed various welfare initiatives rolled out by the Mahayuti government covering youth and other sections of society.

"We also launched a new scheme for 'Ladka Bhau' (beloved brothers)," he said. The new scheme aimed at job training and stipends for young men, tentatively named the 'Ladka Bhau' Yojana, is part of the 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya-Prashikshan Yojana.' This scheme seeks to address unemployment by offering on-the-job training with a monthly stipend to eligible candidates.

Shinde referred to MVA's claims that the Mahayuti government would collapse, apparently due to internal bickering as Fadnavis was made to accept the post of Deputy CM. "The Opposition claimed that our government will collapse. On the contrary, our strength has gone up after Ajit Pawar joined us (in July 2023 by splitting NCP)," the chief minister added.