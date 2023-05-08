Ahead Of Rajasthan Elections, BJP Surprises Congress In Urban Body Bypolls

Jaipur: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday won four seats, the BJP eight and the independents two in the urban local body by-elections held for 14 seats in 12 districts of the state. The polls were held on Sunday and the results were announced Monday. In a statement, State Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta said, "Out of a total 14 ward councillors, eight candidates have been elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party, four candidates from the Congress and two candidates have been elected as independents."

BJP state president C P Joshi congratulated party workers for the victory, saying people have sounded the bugle against the Congress rule in the state. "The result proved that the people have sounded the bugle against the misrule, corruption and jungle raj of the Congress," Joshi said. "The results of the municipal by-elections have proved that the countdown for the Gehlot government has begun," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to clarify his remark Vasundhara Raje helped save his government during the 2020-party revolt, saying it was an "irresponsible" statement. Gehlot, while addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, had claimed he survived the 2020-revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple his elected government through money power.

However, Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat did not buy the remark and asked Gehlot to clarify how he was helped. "Vasundhara Raje is our senior leader. She has been the Chief Minister two times and has also been the state president twice. He gave such an irresponsible statement only for his political benefit and to give a message to his opponents," Shekhawat said.

"I ask Ashok Gehlot to make full disclosure of when, where, and in what way he was supported," Shekhawat said at a press conference here. In her turn, Raje said that Gehlot's "praise" was a "big conspiracy" against her and accused him of lying because of rebellion in his party and its diminishing mass base.

Shekhawat said that if Gehlot had evidence to support his claim - that BJP gave money to Congress MLAs - then he should register an FIR against the parties involved. He also said the leaders of his party were exploring legal ways to challenge Gehlot's assertion.