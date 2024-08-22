Ahead Of Ukraine Visit, PM Narendra Modi Says India Ready To Help Restore Peace In Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv, has reiterated India's position that it's not the era of war. Modi today said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

After extensive discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the strengthening of India-Poland relations, which were elevated to a strategic partnership. The talks also resulted in the finalization of a social security agreement to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers. Both leaders emphasized the significance of adhering to international law and reaffirmed that all nations must avoid the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or political independence of any state, according to a joint statement.

Modi also said that ongoing conflicts among Ukraine-Russia and West Asia including Israel-Palestine are a matter of 'deep concern for all of us'. "This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity...We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," said PM Modi.

Following his visit to Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi is en route to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, travelling by train under tight security. The journey is expected to take around 10 hours. During his nearly seven-hour stay in Kyiv on Friday, Modi will engage in both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with discussions likely to focus on exploring solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Modi's visit to Ukraine comes six weeks after he travelled to Moscow. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.