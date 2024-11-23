Aheri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Krushna Damaji Gajbe (BJP) Ramdas Masram (Congress) Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Aheri Assembly seat is an important electoral constituency located in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Aheri seat took place on November 20, 2024. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for both the Independent candidates and the Shiv Sena (SHS), with Independents winning three times and the Shiv Sena securing two victories since the 1978 elections.

In this election, a total of 26 candidates contested for the Aheri seat. Out of these, 13 nominations were accepted, while 8 were rejected and 2 candidates withdrew their nominations. This resulted in 12 candidates remaining in the fray, including 7 independents and representatives from various smaller regional parties. Key candidates include Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ramesh Vella Gawade from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Atram Bhagyashree Dharamraobaba from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Nita Pentaji Talandi from the Prahar Janshakti Party.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao of the Nationalist Congress Party had won the elections by defeating Atram Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 24413 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao Atram had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Atram Dharmaraobaba of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by around 19858 votes.

The main contest in this election is between Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao of NCP, Sandeep Koret from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and Atram Bhagyashree Dharamraobaba from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats across Maharashtra was conducted on November 20, and the counting of votes is taking place today.