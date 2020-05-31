Ahilyabai Holkar's 295th birth anniversary: Interesting facts about 'The Philosopher Queen'

Today (May 31) is the 295th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Popularly known as ‘Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar’, she is considered by many as one of the best warrior queens in Indian history. During her reign, the Maratha Malwa kingdom touched new heights of success and Ahilyabai Holkar is credited with the construction of several Hindu temples and dharma shala (public resthouse) across the country.

Born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chaundi (current day Ahmednagar), Maharashtra, Ahilyabai Holkar was well educated. When she was 8-yer-old, Holkar was spotted by Malhar Rao Holkar (Army Chief of Maratha Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao) and she was soon married to Malhar Rao's son, Khanderao.

In 1745, Ahilyabai Holkar was blessed with a son, Male Rao but he died at a very young age of 19. In 1748, Ahilyabai Holkar broke societal norms by marrying her daughter to Yashwantrao – a poor but a brave man.

In 1754, Ahilyabai Holkar tried to commit sati but she was prevented by his father-in-law to sacrifice herself. After the death of Malhar Holkar, his son Male Rao was instated as the King and after his death Ahilyabai took charge in 1767.

It is said that Ahilyabai was a very good administrator and the city of Indore witnessed historic rise during her reign. She will also be remebered for building basic facilities like water tanks, roads, ghats, resthouses, etc. across India.

Ahilyabai remianed at the helm of affairs for nearly three decades and she was given the title of 'The Philosopher Queen' by a British historian John Keyas.

“Ahilyabai Holkar, the 'philosopher-queen' of Malwa, had evidently been an acute observer of the wider political scene.”

Ahilyabai Holkar died on August 13, 1795 at the age of 70.