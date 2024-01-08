'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi To Address Indian Diaspora In Abu Dhabi On Feb 13

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to address the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' Community Reception in Abu Dhabi on February 13. The title, meaning 'Hello Modi,' reflects the warmth with which the Indian community welcomes their leader.

Stadium Ready For Historic Gathering

The Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium is all set to host this historic occasion, with organizers expecting a full house. Committees, comprising dedicated volunteers, have been diligently planning to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for attendees.

Massive Response From Indian Community Leaders

Over 350 Indian community leaders from diverse regions and communities expressed their enthusiasm during a pre-event briefing at the India Club, Dubai, on January 3. The 'Ahlan Modi' event has ignited a sense of excitement and unity among the diaspora.

Strengthening Indo-UAE Relations

This marks Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since his groundbreaking trip in 2015, making him the first Indian PM to visit in 34 years. Each visit has contributed to strengthening Indo-UAE relations, fostering mutual understanding, and elevating the friendship between the two nations.

Unprecedented Euphoria In UAE

The UAE is buzzing with "unprecedented euphoria" for the event, evident from the staggering 12,000 registrations received within 24 hours of the announcement. The overwhelming response underscores the significance of PM Modi's interactions with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

On February 14, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, accepting an invitation from Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas. The ceremony will be a testament to the growing spiritual ties between India and the UAE.

Acknowledging PM Modi's Contributions

Swami Ishwarcharandas, during a meeting with PM Modi, honoured him for his significant contributions to the nation and the world. The discussions revolved around the Abu Dhabi temple's global significance for harmony and India's role in global spiritual leadership.

BAPS Hindu Mandir - A Symbol Of Harmony

Swami Brahmaviharidas highlighted the intricacies of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, emphasizing its intricate carvings and grandeur. PM Modi expressed that the inauguration would symbolize 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' reflecting a spiritual space rooted in diverse cultures, civilizations, and the essence of global harmony.