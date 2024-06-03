Live Updates | Ahmedabad East And West Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Vs Congress

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live Updates: Ahmedabad East Parliamentary Constituency in Gujarat emerges as a focal point in the political landscape. Ahmedabad East is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.

The seat comprises seven Assembly segments: Dahegam, Gandhinagar South, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapanagar, and Bapunagar. It is categorized as a general seat. The main contenders in this constituency are the BJP and the INC.

Ahmedabad East: Lok Sabha Election Update

Background Details Of The Seat

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai won the seat with a margin of 434,330 votes. He secured 749,834 votes, achieving a vote share of 67.00%, and defeated Gitaben Patel from INC who received 315,504 votes, amounting to a 28.19% vote share.

Ahemedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live Updates: The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 25 Lok Sabha constituencies were held in a single phase on May 7 (third phase). Ahmedabad West, one of the prominent constituencies in Gujarat has long been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP aims to continue its dominance, fielding Dinesh Kodarbhai Makwana as its candidate for the Ahmedabad West seat. On the other hand, the Congress has announced Bharat Makwana as its contender, hoping to challenge the BJP's hold on the constituency.

Ahmedabad West: Lok Sabha Election Update

Background Details Of The Seat

Reflecting on the previous general elections, sitting MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki from the BJP emerged victorious in the Ahmedabad West seat, securing 641,622 votes. Raju Parmar from the Congress was the runner-up, securing 320,076 votes.