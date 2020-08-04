Ahmedabad resident prepares Ram Temple model using chocolates; says wants to present to PM Narendra Modi

AHMEDABAD: On the eve of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an Ahmedabad resident displayed her amazing art skill and prepared a model of Ram Temple using chocolates.

Shilpa Bhatt, an entrepreneur and manufacturer-supplier of hand-made chocolates in Ahmadabad, says she wants to present the chocolate Ram Temple as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, it took her 15-hours to prepare the Ram Temple model. Almost 15 kg of chocolate was used in the preparations.

Check out the photo below: