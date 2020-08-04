हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Temple

Ahmedabad resident prepares Ram Temple model using chocolates; says wants to present to PM Narendra Modi

Shilpa Bhatt, an entrepreneur and manufacturer-supplier of hand-made chocolates in Ahmadabad, says she wants to present the chocolate Ram Temple as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Ahmedabad resident prepares Ram Temple model using chocolates; says wants to present to PM Narendra Modi

AHMEDABAD: On the eve of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an Ahmedabad resident displayed her amazing art skill and prepared a model of Ram Temple using chocolates. 

Shilpa Bhatt, an entrepreneur and manufacturer-supplier of hand-made chocolates in Ahmadabad, says she wants to present the chocolate Ram Temple as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

According to reports, it took her 15-hours to prepare the Ram Temple model. Almost 15 kg of chocolate was used in the preparations. 

Check out the photo below: 

Tags:
Ram TempleRam Temple JanmabhoomiShilpa BhattRam Temple ceremonyAyodhya
Next
Story

Saurabh Panjwani Celebrates The Amazing Rakshabandhan Spirit With Photography
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M56S

Special Story: Modi's ‘Ram Sankalp’ from ‘Pracharak to Prime Minister