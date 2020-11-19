Ahmedabad to impose night curfew from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in Gujarat

New Delhi: A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to contain the rising cases of COVID-19, according to a government official. The curfew will be clamped in the city between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, the official said.

The announcement to this effect was made by Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat Government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's coronavirus-related operations.

According to the state government statement, "As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 am. This measure will continue until the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat improves."

Rajiv Kumar Gupta said that beds for coronavirus patients are fast filling up in private hospitals with just around 400 of the remaining vacant in the city, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. He further said that around 2,600 beds are vacant in government-run hospitals in the city.

Ahmedabad reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022, the state health department said.

With five more deaths, the number of fatalities in the district rose to 1,949. With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753, the department said.

The state, however, reported 1,281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 1,91,642, while 1,274 more patients recovered from the infection. Eight more COVID-19 patients died, raising the statewide fatalities to 3,823, according to the state health department.

As many as 1,274 patients were discharged from various hospitals, and with this, the number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 1,75,362, said the department release.

The state government, however, said that it is increasing the number of daily testing for the virus in order to detect new cases and contain its spread after noticing a spike in the last few days.

(With Agency Inputs)