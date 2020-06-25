हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to release Assam Board 12th Result 2020 at 9 AM on Thursday (June 25). The result will be declared on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. 

AHSEC to announce Assam Board class 12 result on June 25, how to check it via SMS

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to release Assam Board 12th Result 2020 at 9 AM on Thursday (June 25). The result will be declared on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. 

Students can also check the result on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state. 

The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

- Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result. 

Earlier, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.

