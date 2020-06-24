AHSEC to declare Assam Board Class 12 result 2020 on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday (June 25) at 9 am. The result will be released on ahsec.nic.in and hsinfo.in.

The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

A press statement issued by the board's secretary Manoranjan Kakati stated that besides the official website of AHSEC, www.ahsec.nic.in, and the results will be available at various other websites - www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.iResults.net, www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in, etc.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their Assam 12th board exams this year which were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.