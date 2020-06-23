AHSEC to release Assam Board Class 12 result 2020 on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on Thursday (June 25) at 9 am, according to reports.

AHSEC controller of examinations, Pankaj Borthakur, said the Class 12 results will be declared for all four streams- Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational - at official website ahsec.nic.in.

A press statement issued by the board's secretary Manoranjan Kakati stated that besides the official website of AHSEC, www.ahsec.nic.in, and the results will be available at various other websites - www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.iResults.net, www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in, etc.

"The candidates will be able to get their results by typing their roll and number in any of the 14 websites. The digital marksheets would be uploaded in the websites and the candidates would get the option of downloading these from the websites," read the statement.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed by PM Narendr Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.