AI To Combat Terrorism: Security Forces Start Using Artificial Intelligence To Track Anti-National Elements In Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have got a major boost with the deployment of Artificial Intelligence to counter-terrorism and anti-national elements. Artificial Intelligence is now being used to track wanted terrorists, OGWs, and other wanted individuals in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time under smart policing, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced an innovative AI-based facial recognition system at Navyug Tunnel Qazigund, the main entry and exit point of the Kashmir Valley.

As part of smart policing and skill upgrades, the police in Kashmir have installed this AI-based facial recognition system at Navyug Tunnel Qazigund in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, which is the main route to and from the valley. This system aims to identify and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities, including absconding terrorists, terror supporters, habitual offenders, drug peddlers, OGWs, and members of banned organizations.

Talking to Zee News, IGP Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said, “The Kashmir Valley is connected to the Jammu region through a tunnel, and given the security situation, we need to monitor it closely. We want to track the movements of individuals involved in anti-national activities who cross the tunnel from Srinagar to Jammu and back. We have implemented this technology in Kulgam district at the tunnel. This AI-based system recognizes faces. When we have photographs of individuals involved in various activities, this technology helps us identify those elements. It will greatly assist in apprehending fugitives.”

This system is user-friendly but highly accurate. It operates under a well-defined program. Police and other security agencies have input the data of individuals with criminal or terrorist backgrounds into the system. Their past records and photographs are already stored. The system also contains data on missing and wanted vehicles.

The system functions with two police teams: one stationed near the tunnel and the other managing the control room, where dozens of special cameras are installed to scan faces and match them with the stored data. If a match is found, the system beeps, and the search team is alerted to apprehend the individual. The police personnel handling the control room are fully trained for this task.

The system aims to ensure public safety and combat crime effectively using technology, significantly aiding in the rapid detection of individuals with criminal histories.