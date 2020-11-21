AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue for Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP would continue for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK co-coordinator and deputy coordinator made the announcement at an event where Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated Chennai's fifth water reservoir and a slew of other infrastructure projects, including the big-ticket phase II of Chennai metro rail.

The AIADMK leaders emphasized that their alliance would retain majority seats in the assembly.

While there were minor strains visible in the AIADMK-BJP alliance over issues such as 'vel yatra', the happenings on Saturday in Chennai and the grand reception accorded to the home minister by the AIADMK government was ample indication of the continuing alliance.

It is always great to be in Tamil Nadu. Thank you Chennai for this love and support. https://t.co/pxl5EaZ6on — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2020

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy and a handful of cabinet ministers and lone AIADMK MP were at the tarmac to receive the former BJP President.

The road that leads from the airport to the hotel that Shah is halting in was lined with AIADMK and BJP supporters, waving flags and placards. Many had pointed out that such a welcome was unprecedented, given that Tamil Nadu had once established a political culture where prime ministers and senior leaders would even pay courtesy visits to the political supremos of the state.

Thank you Tamil Nadu! Some more pictures from Chennai. pic.twitter.com/FaUNxAQft5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2020

This is to be noted that the AIADMK had allied with the BJP, as apart of the NDA to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

