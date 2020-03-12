हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Population Register

AIADMK govt puts National Population Register on hold in Tamil Nadu

TN Minister Udhayakumar said even though several state governments have issued notification for the NPR, the Tamil Nadu government has issued notification only for Census exercise.

AIADMK govt puts National Population Register on hold in Tamil Nadu
Representational Image: ZeeNews

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday said till the Central government gives a clarification on the three issues raised, the state government will not take up the work relating to the National Population Register (NPR) and it is put on hold.

Speaking to reporters here, Udhayakumar said the state government has not issued any notification relating to the NPR. Till the Central government clarifies on the points raised by the state government the work relating to the NPR is put on hold.

Responding to a question on action against those who refuse to cooperate with the regard to the NPR, he said it is a fundamental duty and it is a state`s basic statistics.

Udhayakumar said even though several state governments have issued notification for the NPR, the Tamil Nadu government has issued notification only for Census exercise.

According to him, the new details added to the NPR form pertains to mother tongue, details about mother, father, spouse, date and place of birth, Aadhar card details, mobile number and driving licence.

Udhayakumar said the NPR is common for people belonging to different religions. The ruling AIADMK is an electoral ally of the BJP.

