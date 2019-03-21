हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanagaraj

AIADMK MLA Kanagaraj dies of heart attack

Kanagaraj, 64, was at his residence when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Sulur is part of Coimbatore district.

Chennai: AIADMK legislator R. Kanagaraj, representing the Sulur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, died of heart attack on Thursday morning, said police.

Kanagaraj, 64, was at his residence when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Sulur is part of Coimbatore district.

With Kanagaraj`s death, the number of vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu goes up to 22 and the number of AIADMK legislators in the assembly comes down to 114 including the Speaker.

The Election Commission has announced by-elections for 18 Assembly constituencies on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags:
KanagarajAIADMK
Next
Story

Soldier martyred as Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Mumbai celebrates eco-friendly Holi in style