हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIADMK

AIADMK names two senior leader as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

In a party release, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator K Palaniswami named Thambidurai and Munusamy and allotted one seat to the TMC.

AIADMK names two senior leader as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls
Image courtesy: youtube.com

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday named former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and another senior leader K P Munusamy as its candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The ruling party allotted one seat to ally Tamil Maanila Congress and its chief G K Vaasan will be the candidate. In a party release, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator K Palaniswami named Thambidurai and Munusamy and allotted one seat to the TMC.

The release said Vaasan, chief of TMC, will be the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

On April 2, six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu will retire and the DMK days ago named three nominees including its sitting MP in the upper house, 'Tiruchy' Siva.
Based on the strength of the ruling party and main opposition DMK and their respective allies in the Assembly, all the six candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.

Elections will be held on March 26 in the unlikely event of a contest.

Tags:
AIADMKM ThambiduraiK P Munusamy
Next
Story

Take down posters of alleged rioters: Allahabad High Court directs Uttar Pradesh govt

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in J&K's Shopian