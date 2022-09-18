AIAPGET 2022: Schedule Released, exam on THIS DATE at aiapget.nta.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

AIAPGET 2022: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 exam date is released. The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the AIAPGET 2022 exam schedule via a notification on September 17, 2022. AIAPGET 2022 exam will be conducted on October 15, 2022, in two shifts. AIAPGET 2022 exam will be conducted for four subjects: Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani. As per the official schedule, AIAPGET 2022 Ayurveda exam will be held in the first shift that is from 10 am to 12 pm and the Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani exams will be held in the second shift that is from 3 pm to 5 pm.

NTA will be releasing the AIPGET 2022 admit card and the exam city slip in a due course of time. Candidates who registered for the exam are required to keep checking their registered credentials and the official website for the latest updates.

The AIAPGET 2022 admit card is likely to be released in October. "The dates of Advance City Intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," the notification mentioned.

The Ayurveda paper will be on English and Hindi, Homoeopathy- English, Siddha- English and Tamil, Unani- English and Urdu. AIAPGET 2022 will consist of multiple choice based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.