AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conducts Successful 'Rare' Quadruple Joint Replacement Surgery; PM Modi Says 'Doctors Making us Proud'

New Delhi: AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday (February 12, 2023) said it conducted a successful quadruple joint replacement surgery on a crippled patient from Kendrapada district. According to an official statement, doctors performed surgery on a 37-year-old woman's hip and knee joints in one setting. The woman was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with severely painful arthritic knee and hip joints on both sides.

She was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and was on numerous medications, the statement said.

"Unfortunately, she was crippled because of severe arthritic involvements of the hips and knees," doctors said.

"The patient used to walk with the help of walking aids and with extreme difficulty. There were no movements in the hip joints and she had very little movement in both knees. She needed replacement surgeries on all four joints," a senior doctor said.

The patient was evaluated by a team of doctors and surgeries were planned on both the hip and knee joints in one setting.

Four joint replacements in one setting incur numerous challenges to the patient and surgeon, the doctor said.

"The bleeding and surgical stress on the patient were evaluated during the surgery with blood parameters. The replacements of the hips were performed first followed by the knees. The surgery could be completed in three hours. The patient was managed in ICU for two days and adequate pain relief was provided," he said.

After surgery, on the third day, the woman patient started walking and was happy with the outcomes. Because of perfect team management, young age, and no comorbidities, the patient could be operated on successfully.

Second case to be reported globally

This is the second case to be reported globally and the first of its kind in Odisha where all four joints were replaced in one setting.

Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy and Dr Mantu Jain were the chief orthopedic surgeons and the anesthesia team was led by Dr Sritam Swarup Jena

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof Ashutosh Biswas said that such surgeries are "rare".

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for successful rare surgery

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the doctors for "always being at the forefront of innovation."

In a tweet, he said, "Compliments to our doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. Their dexterity makes us proud!"

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also appreciated the medical institute for successfully conducting the surgery.