NewsIndia
AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria likely to get extension for three months

The top decision-making authorities have agreed regarding the extension of Dr Guleria as AIIMS Director, sources told news agency ANI. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

New Delhi: AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to get an extension by three months, sources said. According to the sources, the top decision-making authorities have agreed regarding the extension of Dr Guleria as AIIMS Director. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by the Prime Minister, has asked Union Health Ministry for more names for consideration for the post of director of the AIIMS.

Sources said it doesn`t mean the names which were given earlier after being shortlisted by search-cum-selection committee will not be considered.

The search-cum-selection committee earlier shortlisted three names of doctors who were approved by the institute`s body and these were sent to the ACC for approval.

ALSO READ | Lancet study finds symptoms of long-covid in 46% children post infection, details here

 

The names of doctors recommended earlier are Dr Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Dr Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, Delhi.

