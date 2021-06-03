हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

AIIMS Delhi to start Covaxin trials on children in few days: Sources

The pediatric trials for Covaxin started in AIIMS Patna on Tuesday after Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11.

AIIMS Delhi to start Covaxin trials on children in few days: Sources

New Delhi: After All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, now AIIMS Delhi is also planning to start the Paediatric clinical trials of the indigenous Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" in few days, sources said on Thursday.

The pediatric trials for Covaxin started in AIIMS Patna on Tuesday after Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11.

"AIIMS Patna has started trials in the age of 12-18 years, we have started clinical trials of Covaxin after registration for this age only," said Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director, AIIMS, Patna.

"After these trials, the age group will be 6-12 years and then 2-6 years but now we have started trails in the age group of 12-18 years," he added. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had earlier said, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

India started the world`s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The third phase of the vaccination started on May 1 for the beneficiary aged between 18-44. India has three COVID-19 vaccines - Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin, Serum Institute`s Covishield, and Russia`s Sputnik V. Covaxin and Covishield are being manufactured in India. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinCovaxin trialsAIIMSDelhiChildrenBharat biotechCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Pakistani terrorists have once again bled Kashmir: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on councillor’s death

Must Watch

PT21M33S

COVID-19: Why is there a problem even after 3 months of recovery?