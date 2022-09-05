AIIMS INICET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or AIIMS INICET 2023 application process for the January, 2023 session will begin from today - September 5, 2022. Candidates interested in admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER PG courses can apply online on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. All applicants who have not paid the required fees will be summarily rejected and no correspondance will be entertained in this regard. This year, the INI CET examination will be held on November 13, 2022. The exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

AIIMS INICET 2023: Here is how to apply

- Candidates must visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the INICET 2023 tab and then register yourself.

- After registering, login using the credentials and fill the INICET application form.

- Give all details, pay the application fees and click on submit.

- Once done, print a copy of the form as much as it is filled and proceed for other steps.

Application forms for the AIIMS INICET 2023 exam, which is slated to take place on November 13, 2022, are currently being filled out. All applicants will take the exam for admission to the JIPMER and AIIMS PG programmes in a single shift. Please be aware that the INICET edit window will also be made available later for making changes to the application forms.