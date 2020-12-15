AIIMS nurses go on indefinite strike over better salary, Health Ministry steps in

Around 5,000 nurses of the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday (December 14) decided to go on an indefinite strike with immediate effect over redressal of their demands, including those related to the 6th Central Pay Commission.

According to Delhi AIIMS Nurse's Union, the country's top medical institution is hiring nurses from outside on a contract basis. The strike was earlier scheduled to be observed from December 16 (Wednesday).

All services have been interrupted as the Delhi AIIMS Nurse's Union took a big step after AIIMS administration and health department refused their demands.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "They have 23 demands. Almost all the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and government. I appeal all nurses and nursing officers not to go on strike at this time of the epidemic."

The Union Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the nurses to call off strike or strict action will be taken against them under Disaster Management Act. "The Ministry is open to placing the fresh demand before appropriate authorities for sympathetic consideration and therefore the AllMS Nurses Union may be requested to reconsider and withdraw call for any strike, especially during these trying times, due to the national priority of effectively tackling Covid-19 pandemic," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

IANS reported that the nurses union of AIIMS claimed that the hospital administration has introduced contract terms to their employment which forced them to pre-empt their strike. It said that the decision has come as shock to the whole fraternity.

Live TV

The nurses union claimed that in October 2019 they were assured by the Union Health Minister that their salary would be restructured as per the Sixth Pay Commission, which is yet to be done by the administration.