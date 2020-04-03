AIIMS nursing officer Kanishk Yadav volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward, hailed as ‘real hero’

NEW DELHI: Kanishk Yadav, a nursing officer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is being hailed as a real hero for showing a willingness to assist the medical team engaged in treating coronavirus COVID-19 infected persons.

The young nursing officer had requested the AIIMS administration to post him at COVID-19 ward to support the team there through a letter.

"Depute me at COVID-19 ward at Trauma Centre. Many healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, technicians are stressed to the limits due to this pandemic. I am competent to handle all emergency situations and I request the AIIMS administration to post me at the COVID-19 ward," he wrote in his letter.

"People should follow social distancing norms to beat the coronavirus threat," he added.

India saw a steady rise in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday (April 2, 2020) with the figure rising above 2000 to touch 2069 with 53 deaths. Acting tough against the Tablighi Jamaat, whose congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin is one of the reasons for the jump in the number of positive cases in the last few days, the government cracked the whip on the Muslim religious body.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the numbers of active cases in India are 1,860 while 156 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated and 53 died.

In the total tally, about 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, said the Union Health Ministry while asserting that there was no evidence of widespread community transmission. Notably, 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified across the country.

As the pandemic has spread around the world, governments have closed factories and businesses, grounded airlines and ordered hundreds of millions of people to stay at home to try to slow the contagion.

Compared to these developed countries, India has taken steady and early measures such as the 21-day nationwide lockdown and has managed to restrict the spread of the virus with much lesser number of infected cases and casualties, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic.