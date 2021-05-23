हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS recruitment

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officers and other posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker, Coding Clerk on Direct Recruitment Basis.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officers and other posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker, Coding Clerk on Direct Recruitment Basis.

The candidates can apply for the post by June 18, 2021. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on AIIMS Rishikesh’s official website- at https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 19 May 2021

Last Date of Application - 18 June 2021

AIIMS Rishikesh Online Application Link

Vacancy details :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH)- 1

Medical Officer AYUSH- 5

Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist)- 5 

Social Worker- 2

Coding Clerk- 1

Age limit :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH): 25 to 40 years

Medical Officer AYUSH: 21 to 35 years

Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist): 18-30 Years

Social Worker:18-35 Years

Coding Clerk: 18-30 Years

The candidates need to note that date of examination, details of center and any other information about the recruitment will be uploaded on AIIMS, Rishikesh website i.e. www.aiims rishikesh.edu.in. Call letters will be sent out on the AIIMS, Rishikesh official website 15 days before the date of examination.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AIIMS recruitmentAIIMS RishikeshAIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021Medical officer
Next
Story

Making necessary arrangements for black fungus treatment, will contain second COVID-19 wave by May end: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day