AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officers and other posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker, Coding Clerk on Direct Recruitment Basis.

The candidates can apply for the post by June 18, 2021. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on AIIMS Rishikesh’s official website- at https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 19 May 2021

Last Date of Application - 18 June 2021

Vacancy details :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH)- 1

Medical Officer AYUSH- 5

Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist)- 5

Social Worker- 2

Coding Clerk- 1

Age limit :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH): 25 to 40 years

Medical Officer AYUSH: 21 to 35 years

Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist): 18-30 Years

Social Worker:18-35 Years

Coding Clerk: 18-30 Years

The candidates need to note that date of examination, details of center and any other information about the recruitment will be uploaded on AIIMS, Rishikesh website i.e. www.aiims rishikesh.edu.in. Call letters will be sent out on the AIIMS, Rishikesh official website 15 days before the date of examination.

