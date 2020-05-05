हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS

AIIMS to conduct M.D/D.M/M.Ch final exams from May 30

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday (May 5) announced that M.D/D.M/M.Ch final exams will be conducted from May 30 2020. AIIMS said in a notice that exams will be conducted with strict social distancing norms due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. AIIMS also said that external examiners for practicals will interact via video conferencing.

The final exams will take place on three days - May 30, June 1 and June 3 respectively. The exams are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM. The venue of exams will be Examination Centre, Convergence Sector, First Floor of AIIMS Main Building. 

 AIIMS also said that the date, time and venue for practical/clinical/viva voice exam will be fixed by the concerned department. AIIMS has asked all the students to to submit their examination fee before the last date of registration. The students can take a print out of the admit card from the website of AIIMS.

