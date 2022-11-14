topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AILET 2023

AILET 2023 application form extended till November 20 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Here’s how to apply

AILET 2023 is being conducted for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes offered by NLU Delhi, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AILET 2023 application form extended till November 20 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Here’s how to apply

AILET 2023: National Law University (NLU), Delhi has extended the last date to submit the AILET 2023 application form from November 15 to November 20, 2022. All registered candidates may also alter and update their application forms from November 16 to November 20, 2022. Candidates can register for the AILET 2023 exam online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the NLU Delhi's official website. The offline AILET 2023 exam will be administered by NLU Delhi on December 11, 2022. The AILET exam will only be offered once, and no more exams will be offered throughout the academic year. The CLAT application form 2023 has also been extended by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) until November 18, 2022. On December 18, 2022, the test will be given in offline mode.

AILET 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website of AILET 2023 - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Click on the new registration link
  • Register using mobile number and email address
  • Select the course and fill out the application form of AILET 2023
  • Submit the application fee and complete the application process.

Candidates in the general category must pay Rs. 3,500 to register for AILET 2023. For SC/ST candidates, however, the fee is Rs. 1500. After completing the application procedure, candidates are urged to save a copy of the filled-out AILET application form. The AILET 2023 exam will be given across the nation in about 24 places.

Live Tv

AILET 2023ailet examailet 2023 formailet formailet exam date 2023ailet exam dateAILET 2023 Registrationailet last datenlu ailet 2022NLUailet application formnlu application 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss