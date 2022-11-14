AILET 2023 application form extended till November 20 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Here’s how to apply

AILET 2023: National Law University (NLU), Delhi has extended the last date to submit the AILET 2023 application form from November 15 to November 20, 2022. All registered candidates may also alter and update their application forms from November 16 to November 20, 2022. Candidates can register for the AILET 2023 exam online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the NLU Delhi's official website. The offline AILET 2023 exam will be administered by NLU Delhi on December 11, 2022. The AILET exam will only be offered once, and no more exams will be offered throughout the academic year. The CLAT application form 2023 has also been extended by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) until November 18, 2022. On December 18, 2022, the test will be given in offline mode.

AILET 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of AILET 2023 - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the new registration link

Register using mobile number and email address

Select the course and fill out the application form of AILET 2023

Submit the application fee and complete the application process.

Candidates in the general category must pay Rs. 3,500 to register for AILET 2023. For SC/ST candidates, however, the fee is Rs. 1500. After completing the application procedure, candidates are urged to save a copy of the filled-out AILET application form. The AILET 2023 exam will be given across the nation in about 24 places.