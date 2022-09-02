The National Law University, NLU Deli has released the dates for All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2023. As per the official notice issued, NLU Delhi is scheduled to conduct the AILET 2023 exam on December 11, 2022. Candidates apply for AILET 2023 on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in starting from September 7, 2022.

“The National Law University, Delhi will conduct “All India Law Entrance Test - 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level”, stated the NLU Delhi in the official notification.

