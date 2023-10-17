trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676686
'Aim For Indian Space Station By 2035..': PM Modi Sets Ambitious Space Target

Prime Minister also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander. 

Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of India's Gaganyaan Mission and to outline the future of India's space exploration endeavours and said the country should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035 and sending first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

During the meeting, the Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including three "uncrewed missions" of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled for October 21. The meeting evaluated the mission's readiness, affirming its launch in 2025.

"Building on the success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 Missions, Prime Minister directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the Moon by 2040," a PMO release said.

To realize this Vision, the Department of Space will develop a roadmap for moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), the construction of a new launch pad, setting up human-centric laboratories and associated technologies.

Prime Minister also called upon Indian scientists to work towards interplanetary missions that would include a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander. He expressed confidence in India's capabilities and affirmed the nation's commitment to scaling new heights in space exploration, the release said. ISRO is set for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission, a key part of its ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, between 7 am and 9 am this Saturday.

