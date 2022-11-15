topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AIMA MAT 2022

AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Registration ends TODAY at mat.aima.in- Steps to register here

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 CBT 1 exam today, November 15, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Registration ends TODAY at mat.aima.in- Steps to register here

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 CBT 1 exam today, November 15. Candidates can sign up for the AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam on the official website at mat.aima.in/dec22. The computer-based test (CBT) is being administered by AIMA this year in two phases. The CBT 1 exam will be given by the authorities on November 20. On November 17, 2022, the MAT admission card will be made available. In December, the MAT CBT 2 exam will be held. Candidates who want to take the CBT 2 exam must register by December 13; those who want to take the MAT PBT exam must register online by December 5, 2022.

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Schedule

Events Dates
Last date for MAT CBT 1 online registration November 15, 2022
MAT CBT 1 admit card release date November 17, 2022 (4 pm)
CBT exam date November 20, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022 Application Form: Here’s how to register

  • Go to the official website–- mat.aima.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab and generate new user credentials
  • Re-login with the generated user ID and password and fill the application as instructed
  • Cross-check the details and upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the online application
  • Download the AIMA MAT application form and print a copy for further reference.

Phase 1 of the MAT computer-based test for the December session will be administered by AIMA on November 20. 

Live Tv

AIMA MAT 2022aima ct 1 registrationaima mat cbt 1aima cbtMAT Exam 2022aima mat resultaima registration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal