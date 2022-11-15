AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Registration ends TODAY at mat.aima.in- Steps to register here
The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 CBT 1 exam today, November 15.
AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 CBT 1 exam today, November 15. Candidates can sign up for the AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam on the official website at mat.aima.in/dec22. The computer-based test (CBT) is being administered by AIMA this year in two phases. The CBT 1 exam will be given by the authorities on November 20. On November 17, 2022, the MAT admission card will be made available. In December, the MAT CBT 2 exam will be held. Candidates who want to take the CBT 2 exam must register by December 13; those who want to take the MAT PBT exam must register online by December 5, 2022.
AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Last date for MAT CBT 1 online registration
|November 15, 2022
|MAT CBT 1 admit card release date
|November 17, 2022 (4 pm)
|CBT exam date
|November 20, 2022
AIMA MAT 2022 Application Form: Here’s how to register
- Go to the official website–- mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab and generate new user credentials
- Re-login with the generated user ID and password and fill the application as instructed
- Cross-check the details and upload the necessary documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the online application
- Download the AIMA MAT application form and print a copy for further reference.

