AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Registration ends TODAY at mat.aima.in- Steps to register here

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 CBT 1 exam today, November 15. Candidates can sign up for the AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam on the official website at mat.aima.in/dec22. The computer-based test (CBT) is being administered by AIMA this year in two phases. The CBT 1 exam will be given by the authorities on November 20. On November 17, 2022, the MAT admission card will be made available. In December, the MAT CBT 2 exam will be held. Candidates who want to take the CBT 2 exam must register by December 13; those who want to take the MAT PBT exam must register online by December 5, 2022.

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Schedule

Events Dates Last date for MAT CBT 1 online registration November 15, 2022 MAT CBT 1 admit card release date November 17, 2022 (4 pm) CBT exam date November 20, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022 Application Form: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website–- mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab and generate new user credentials

Re-login with the generated user ID and password and fill the application as instructed

Cross-check the details and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and submit the online application

Download the AIMA MAT application form and print a copy for further reference.

Phase 1 of the MAT computer-based test for the December session will be administered by AIMA on November 20.