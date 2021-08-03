हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Aiming to become self-reliant, Delhi approves medical oxygen production policy

CM Kejriwal said that the new policy provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, storage facilities, and oxygen tankers. 

Aiming to become self-reliant, Delhi approves medical oxygen production policy
File Photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet has approved the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021, along with the provision for incentives for the production of medical oxygen.

The policy aims to make Delhi self-reliant in the production of Medical Oxygen to meet any medical emergency in the future.

CM Kejriwal said that the new policy provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, storage facilities, and oxygen tankers. He further said that this policy will help improve oxygen availability in Delhi, which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last COVID-10 wave.

Kejriwal said in a tweet, “Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021 has been approved. It provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, invest in oxygen tankers, and set up oxygen storage facilities. This will help improve oxygen availability in Delhi, which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last COVID wave.”

Under the new policy, Liquid Oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity and up to a total of 100 MT will be set up. Non-captive oxygen generation plants such as PSA will also be set up.

For storage and transportation of Medical Oxygen, cryogenic tankers and LMO storage tanks of minimum 10 MT capacity and up to a total capacity of 1000 MT will be set up.

The Delhi government said that power subsidy will be given to Liquid Oxygen generation plants and non-captive Oxygen generation plants at Rs 4 per unit consumed in the manufacturing process for the first five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalDelhi GovernmentLiquid Medical OxygenCOVID-19
Next
Story

Love food? Check this colossal Chicken-roll, WATCH mouth-watering video

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Plastic rice being fed to children in midday meals?