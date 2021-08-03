Aiming to become self-reliant, Delhi approves medical oxygen production policy

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet has approved the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021, along with the provision for incentives for the production of medical oxygen.

The policy aims to make Delhi self-reliant in the production of Medical Oxygen to meet any medical emergency in the future.

CM Kejriwal said that the new policy provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, storage facilities, and oxygen tankers. He further said that this policy will help improve oxygen availability in Delhi, which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last COVID-10 wave.

Kejriwal said in a tweet, “Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021 has been approved. It provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants, invest in oxygen tankers, and set up oxygen storage facilities. This will help improve oxygen availability in Delhi, which became a huge bottleneck in handling the last COVID wave.”

Under the new policy, Liquid Oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity and up to a total of 100 MT will be set up. Non-captive oxygen generation plants such as PSA will also be set up.

For storage and transportation of Medical Oxygen, cryogenic tankers and LMO storage tanks of minimum 10 MT capacity and up to a total capacity of 1000 MT will be set up.

The Delhi government said that power subsidy will be given to Liquid Oxygen generation plants and non-captive Oxygen generation plants at Rs 4 per unit consumed in the manufacturing process for the first five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Live TV