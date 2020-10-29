AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday made an appeal to the Muslims to boycott French products. Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, secretary of the board and in-charge of the social media desk, made the announcement

The appeal was issued over French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches on Islam and Muslims. In Bhopal, members of the Muslim community also protested at Iqbal Maidan against Macron over the controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government asked the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime. He accused Macron of supporting offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The beheading in October of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class has ignited anew a debate over such depictions, considered blasphemous by Muslims.