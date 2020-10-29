हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
All India Muslim Personal Law Board

AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products

The appeal was issued over French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches on Islam and Muslims.

AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday made an appeal to the Muslims to boycott French products. Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, secretary of the board and in-charge of the social media desk, made the announcement

The appeal was issued over French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches on Islam and Muslims. In Bhopal, members of the Muslim community also protested at Iqbal Maidan against Macron over the controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government asked the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime. He accused Macron of supporting offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The beheading in October of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class has ignited anew a debate over such depictions, considered blasphemous by Muslims.

Tags:
All India Muslim Personal Law BoardFrance knife attackMuslims
Next
Story

Preparations on for HSRP registration, colour coded stickers in Delhi; check updates

  • 80,40,203Confirmed
  • 1,20,527Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M11S

DNA Analysis related to 'freedom of expression' of 500 crore people