AIMPLB to continue with Rajeev Dhavan as lawyer

Board secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said on Tuesday that they will continue to fight the case for the board and will file review petition on behalf of individual litigants.

ANI Photo

Lucknow: While the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind sacked senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan from the their side in filing the review petition on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to continue with Dhavan as their counsel.

"Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of unity and justice. AIMPLB will continue its efforts under his esteemed leadership and guidance," the Maulana said.

He further said that the Board was indebted to the senior lawyer for his 'sincere, exceptional and incomparable efforts in the Babri case'.

