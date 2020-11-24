हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

AIMPLB vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passes away in Lucknow

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died at a hospital in Lucknow.

AIMPLB vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passes away in Lucknow

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The 83-year-old was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on November 17.

Sadiq was very critical on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported quoting a health bulletin. The health bulletin had also said that Sadiq was suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock with acute kidney shutdown with paralytic ileus.

Live TV

It had further said that he was on assisted ventilation, vasopressor support and optimal antibiotic coverage. On Tuesday there was a further deterioration in his haemodynamics and he was continuing on high dose vasopressor support, it added. He was being treated as per the protocols, the health bulletin had said. 

