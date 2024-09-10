Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday approved interim bail for Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, effective until October 2. This decision came in response to Rashid's application for bail, which he filed to enable his participation in the campaign for his Awami Itihad Party (AIP) candidates in the upcoming J&K Assembly elections. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh said, "He is granted bail until October 2 and must surrender on October 3."

The court had previously directed the NIA to present objections to Rashid's bail request, which led to a reserved judgment delivered this Tuesday. Engineer Rashid, also known as Abdul Rashid Sheikh, has been in Tihar Jail since his 2019 arrest by the NIA on charges of terror funding.

Despite being incarcerated, Rashid contested the Lok Sabha elections, with his son and supporters campaigning on his behalf in Baramulla, where he emerged victorious over former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by over 200,000 votes.

Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Peoples Conference, finished third. Prior to this, Rashid was allowed parole to take his oath as a Lok Sabha member. He has twice served as the representative for the Langate Assembly constituency in Kupwara district within the J&K Legislative Assembly.