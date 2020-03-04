हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Asia flight from Kolkata makes emergency landing after hailstorm cracks windshield

Several planes departing from Kolkata were delayed due to inclement weather condition. 

An Air Asia flight from Kolkata bound for Bagdogra made an emergency landing back at the Kolkata airport due to a cracked windshield. 

The flight 15-536 which took off at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday with 170 passengers on board, had to return to Kolkata just minutes after takeoff because of the damage caused to the windshield due to hailstorms.

West Bengal State minister of Arup Biswas who was on the flight, said, "It was a very close shave... after the flight took off from Kolkata the plane started shaking, most of the passengers were afraid of the turbulence."

