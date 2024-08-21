Air Force Fighter Jet 'Inadvertently' Drops Bomb In Pokhran; Loud Blast Noise Heard By Villagers

An Indian Air Force fighter jet "accidentally" released an "air store" today at the Pokhran Firing Range in Rajasthan, as confirmed by the Air Force. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and a court of inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

According to an official statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF), the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction. The IAF shared on the social media platform 'X', "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."

The term "air store" refers to external equipment or munitions that are attached to a fighter jet's hard points, which are typically located on its underbelly or sides. These air stores can be jettisoned during combat missions when necessary. It remains unclear which specific aircraft was involved in this incident or the exact nature of the air store that was released.

An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 21, 2024

The Pokhran Firing Range, situated in the Thar Desert, serves as a secluded area where the Indian Armed Forces conduct weapons testing and firing exercises.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, Sub-Inspector Shankar Lal of Ramdevra police station stated that locals heard a loud bang about a kilometer away from the village. Upon rushing to the scene, they discovered fragments of an unidentified object scattered around the area.