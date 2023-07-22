Air Force Officer Accuses Police Sub-Inspector Of Illicit Relationship With His Wife, DNA Test SHOCKS

In a startling revelation, an Air Force personnel residing in the Police Kotwali area of Prayagraj has alleged that a police officer engaged in an illicit relationship with his wife, resulting in the birth of a child. The authenticity of the claim has been verified through a DNA test. This shocking revelation has left the Air Force personnel's family torn apart. The complaint was formally lodged with the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Wednesday.

According to the Air Force personnel, he got married in 2005. At present, the police officer's sister, who is stationed at a police outpost in Manjhnapur Kotwali, was a close friend of his wife. During the police officer's posting in Rajasthan, a relationship allegedly developed between him and the Air Force personnel's wife. Suspicions arose in 2014 when she became pregnant. The following year, during a family event, the Air Force personnel discovered the truth about his wife's involvement.

In an attempt to ascertain the paternity of the child born from the alleged relationship, a DNA test was conducted on May 31, 2015. The test results conclusively proved that he was not the biological father. In the wake of this revelation, the Air Force personnel confiscated the police officer's mobile phone, which uncovered explicit conversations with his wife. Additionally, he accused the police officer of selling a valuable piece of land under his wife's name. However, the accused police officer vehemently denies all allegations.



The matter is currently under investigation, with the ASP Samar Bahadur taking charge of the case. He assured that the investigation would be conducted diligently. The case is not recent, and the investigation will delve into the facts surrounding the allegations.

In response to the accusations, the police officer maintains that he has already divorced the Air Force personnel's wife. Furthermore, a land dispute between them was previously reported at the Additional Director General (ADG) level. The situation has escalated, with the police officer's wife currently residing in Lucknow, which also happens to be his hometown. He clarifies that he has family relations with her and her suspicions of him assisting her are unfounded.

The City Chief Officer, Abhishek Singh, will lead the investigation into the serious allegations against the police officer stationed at Sadar Kotwali. The former military personnel has accused him of engaging in an illicit relationship with his wife and illegally selling a valuable piece of land. The case came to light on Thursday, and the ASP Samar Bahadur has assigned City CO Abhishek Singh to conduct the investigation. The police officer asserts that he has already divorced his wife, and the land dispute is a separate issue between them. He refutes the accusations, attributing them to false claims due to his assistance to his ex-wife. The matter was previously brought before the High Court, where justice was delivered. He reiterates that he has severed ties with his wife, and the land dispute is unrelated to the allegations being made against him.