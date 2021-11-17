Air Force officer caught taking Rs 4000 bribe for considering a transfer request

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Civilian Gazetted officer of Indian Airforce, Lohegaon, Pune for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4000 to consider a transfer request.

The officer had allegedly sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant to consider his mutual transfer request to Dehu Road, Pune.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed during the deed.

“A case was registered on complaint against the said officer of Indian Air Force, 2 Wing, Lohegaon, Pune. It was alleged that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to consider his mutual transfer request to Dehu Road, Pune,” said CBI in a statement.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 as initial installment from the complainant,” it added.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Pune which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” the agency further said.

The accused was produced before a CBI court in Pune and was remanded two days’ police custody.

