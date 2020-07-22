Air Force well prepared to counter short term and strategic threats: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

New Delhi: Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that Indian Air Force (IAF) was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary.

Addressing Air Force Commander’s Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), Air Force Chief said the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable.

Bhadauria, however, emphasized upon the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

The Chief of the Air Staff earlier welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath and other senior officials from the MoD.

The Defence Minister appreciated the proactive response by Indian Air Force in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months while addressing the inaugural session of Air Force Commander’s Conference.

He said, "IAF’s role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation. Their contribution during nation’s response to COVID19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy."

Rajnath Singh further said that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries.

The Defence Minister also praised the IAF contribution in supporting the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic and the role played during several HADR missions.

He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production and noted that the theme is chosen for this AFCC – ‘IAF in the Next Decade’ - was very apt for enhancing efforts towards indigenisation in the days to come.

Rajnath Singh lauded the progress made towards enhancing synergy and integration within the three services since the appointment of CDS and creation of DMA.