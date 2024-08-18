Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted In London Hotel Room

An Air India cabin crew member was reportedly assaulted in her hotel room in London, sparking concerns and a response from the airline. The incident took place at a hotel near Heathrow Airport, operated by a well-known international chain.

Air India's Response

Air India has expressed deep concern over the "unlawful intrusion" that led to the assault of one of its crew members. In an official statement, the airline confirmed that it is providing immediate assistance to the affected employee and has arranged professional counselling to support her and her colleagues during this difficult time.

"We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," the airline stated.

Arrest And Investigation

The suspect involved in the incident, reportedly a Nigerian national, has been apprehended by London police. Air India has confirmed its full cooperation with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. The airline also emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the crew member as the investigation is ongoing.

Allegations and Media Reports

While there have been media reports suggesting that the crew member may have been sexually assaulted, Air India has not officially commented on these allegations. The airline's focus remains on supporting the victim and ensuring a comprehensive investigation is carried out.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of airline staff, especially during international layovers. The situation continues to be closely monitored as authorities proceed with their investigation.